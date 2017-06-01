× Winston-Salem man charged in fatal box truck crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing charges following a fatal crash last month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Shan Delano Price, 50, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to register vehicle and displaying fictitious registration.

On May 12 at 8:50 a.m., officers came to U.S. 52 at the Oak Summit Road bridge.

When officers arrived, they determined that Price was operating a 2006 Chevrolet box truck east on Oak Summit Road on the bridge over U.S. 52. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet box truck crossed the center line to the left, crashed through the bridge guardrail and fell onto the shoulder of the northbound lanes of U.S. 52.

Price, along with passengers 28-year-old Shan Delano Price Jr. and 45-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Joyner, both of Winston-Salem, were taken to area medical facilities for treatment of their injuries.

On May 16, Winston-Salem police said they were notified that Joyner had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Price was given a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6.