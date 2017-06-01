Violent break-in causing family to move from Winston-Salem home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A family of five is now searching for a new home after a violent break-in.

Amanda Kjelson and her three kids were home when four men with guns came through her unlocked front door and demanded money and drugs.

Kjelson says she tried to tell them she didn't have any drugs, but they tore the home apart.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in and says the four suspects are still out there.

Kjelson says she doesn't know how to help her kids, who are traumatized.

"These kids physically seen a gun to their head, it's not a car accident, it's not just something that goes away, so I don't know how to fix it and I can fix everything because I'm mommy -- but I can't fix this," she said.

Kjelson is a stay-at-home mom and is active in the PTA at her kids' school. She says she is just as afraid as her children are and can't stay another night in their current home.

"I don't know how to fix it, it won't go away, I'm terrified to leave, I'm terrified to look behind me I'm terrified for my kids, I feel like as a mom I cannot protect them," she said.