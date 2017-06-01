Thousands still without power in Rockingham County following severe storms

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of people in Rockingham County are still without power after storms rolled through the area Wednesday night.

As of 5:30 a.m., more than 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. At one point, more than 8,000 customers were affected.

For several hours Wednesday night, thousands of customers in Guilford County were without power, but the outages have since been fixed.

There are multiple trees down throughout the county and flooding has been reported in Madison.

View the Duke Energy Outage Map here.