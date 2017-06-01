× Suspects accused of forcibly stealing musical equipment in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three people accused of forcibly stealing musical equipment in downtown Greensboro have been arrested.

William Irvin Cartegena Jr., 35, Charles Nathaniel Sneed III, 25, and Kynnice Luvasia Tyson, 18, face charges in connection to the incident.

The victims told police they were moving music equipment Wednesday night on North Elm Street when the three suspects offered to help them.

The suspects then forcibly took an amplifier and ran off, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police arrested the suspects and charged each with common law robbery, injury to personal property and conspiracy. They have been jailed in Guilford County.pic

The speaker was found in a fountain in Center City Park.