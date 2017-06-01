× Suspect arrested after attempted robbery, police chase in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after an alleged attempted armed robbery and police chase Tuesday, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Jesse Wayne Buchanan, 34, of High Point, is charged with tempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felonious flee and elude and driving while license revoked.

At 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, officers came to the intersection of Davidson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a report of an attempted robbery.

The victim told police he was driving his van when he came to a stop at the intersection. A man driving a blue Porsche, later identified as Buchanan, drove up beside of him, pointed a gun and demanded money. Two people were walking nearby and yelled, causing the suspect to speed off.

An officer located the 1987 Porsche on Church Street. When Buchanan saw the officer, he turned onto Forsyth Street and accelerated, the release said.

“A short chased ensued where the suspect turned left onto Salem Street and then turned right onto Stadium Drive. The chase continued in the gravel parking lot of Cushwa Stadium where the suspect immediately made a 180 degree turn causing the Porsche to slide in the dirt and gravel. The suspect drove into the path of the police cruiser causing a small collision. The suspect continued to flee,” the release said, describing the chase.

The chase ended at the intersection of Stadium Drive and June Street. Thomasville police said Buchanan failed to reduce speed while turning onto June Street and spun sideways into the traveling path of the police cruiser. The cruiser then collided with the Porsche’s driver’s side door.

Buchanan jumped out of the driver’s side window, onto the hood of the police cruiser and ran off. After being chased by the officer, he was caught and taken into custody, the release said.

Buchanan was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 5.