× Sleeping with stuffed animals as adults can reduce stress and anxiety, survey says

Most kids sleep with stuffed animals, but is it still a thing for adults?

Almost seven percent of adults say they still sleep with stuffed animal, with teddy bears being the top choice, according to a new survey by BestMattressBrand.

Other picks include a special blanket, pillow, doll, or pet.

Adults say the reason is that it can help reduce stress and anxiety.

In addition to the nighttime companion, the survey says a good mattress, exercise and a comfortable room temperature also helps aid sleep.

Experts say it’s OK as long as it doesn’t interfere with a person’s ability to function in work, love, and life.