× Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro teenager

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen May 15, according to a news release.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Kaleigh Grace Guthrie, who was reported missing by a staff member at the group home where she lives.

Detectives learned that Guthrie had been staying with some friends in Greensboro during the week she was absent from school, Page High School, and had been in contact with her mother.

She was last known to be safe on May 25, Greensboro police said in the news release.

Guthrie is afflicted with mental conditions that require medication, according to police. She did not have her prescription medication with her at the time she ran away.

Although a habitual runaway, this the longest period that Guthrie has been missing, police said.

Guthrie is a white female, 5’7”, 113 pounds, with blondish brown hair and light brown hair. She is known to frequent the Claremont Courts area.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287 or 911.