SC man says he had to run over girlfriend 'because she cheated on him'

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of running over his girlfriend in a Publix parking lot “because she cheated on him.”

Corey Bryce Adams, 27, was arrested on attempted murder charges Monday after his 22-year-old girlfriend was walking in the parking lot Sunday night and was allegedly hit by Adams’s car from behind, according to WLOS. Officers said she was “bleeding profusely,” sustained a head injury, and had swelling above her left eye.

As she was taken to the hospital, investigators found pieces of plastic at the scene they believed to be parts of a headlight.

Deputies were called Monday by witnesses who said they saw the suspect vehicle. The car was later spotted at a home by police officers and Adams was arrested.

Adams’ mother told police he had come home Sunday night and told her he “ran over his girlfriend” and that “he had to do it because she had cheated on him.”

He was taken to jail on a $100,000 secure bond.