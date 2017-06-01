× Police identify 77-year-old disabled veteran shot in face at his Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified a 77-year-old disabled Navy veteran they say was shot in the face at his home Wednesday morning as Bob Stone.

Police say they were called to Stone’s home on West Clemmonsville Road shortly after 5:00 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

“We look outside of the door and there’s just cop cars lined everywhere,” said Charles Anthony White, the victim’s neighbor. “We just see like, a fire truck pull up, and cops pull up and we’re just like, ‘Oh this probably isn’t good.’”

We at FOX8 are familiar with Stone, having interviewed him after his home was broken into in November 2014.

“You want to know where you go to bed, and lay down and rest without anybody bothering you,” Stone said in 2014, after his back door was pried open and watches were stolen from the home.

At the time, Stone told us he had been in a wheelchair and crutches for nearly 20 years and had been in the home for 27 years.

“I’ve been shaking and nervous about it all day,” Stone said.

Police say Stone remains stable with non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

“Bob is a great fellow, great person, just a great human being. He’s always been there for me if I ever need to talk about something, I can talk to him about it,” White said. “I just hope he makes the best recovery possible.”

“A thief’s got 24 hours a day to figure out how to get you and locks is made for honest people,” Stone said in 2014.

“I just don’t know why anyone would want to go into his house,” White added.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.