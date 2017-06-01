Multiple wedding dresses at store in Madison destroyed in flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. – Flood water submerged parts of downtown Madison Wednesday evening and 30 wedding dresses worth tens of thousands of dollars were among some of the things destroyed.

Allison Drake just opened a dress boutique called Magnolias of Madison in March.

“My mom had a bridal business in Eden for 30 plus years,” Drake said. “When she passed away we had closed her store but then I decided I would try to get things going again.”

Drake’s shop is in a building on Market Street. The water line there reached about a foot and a half off the ground.

“I don't know if I can recover from this because I lost so much inventory,” Drake said.

Allison says the water came in through the back door and it was so powerful it took the door off its hinges.

“You just never prepare for something like this,” Drake said. “I mean, I'm standing here looking at it and I still can't believe it. We spent so much money and not only money but time and energy preparing this, getting it ready and it's all gone just like that.”

Drake says the bottom of her dresses are covered in mud and she doesn’t think they can be saved. She’s not only losing her inventory, she also losing a memory of her mom.

“It's like a piece of her and her legacy that's just gone,” Drake said. “I hoped to try to bring back.”

Drake believes the flood happened because of a drainage issue in the town. She says the last time she can remember a flood like this happening was in the 70s.

FOX8 tried to reach out to the town manager to see if there is a drainage issue in Madison, but as of Thursday evening we have not heard back.

Right now, Allison says she isn’t planning on reopening her boutique because she says the loss is just too great.