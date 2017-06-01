× ‘It’s a heinous crime’: NC man accused of robbing couple, sexually assaulting woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday morning for robbing a couple and sexually assaulting a woman in uptown Charlotte, according to WSOC.

Tevin Quayshawn Williams, 19, is charged with three counts of first-degree sex offense, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said the couple was walking around 2 a.m. Thursday near the Charlotte Convention Center when Williams jumped out from the bushes, pulled a gun on the couple and forced them into an alley.

Williams forced the man to strip and then bound him before sexually assaulting the woman, according to CMPD. They said Williams took a cellphone, wallet and victims’ clothing before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said the couple ran to a nearby hotel to get help. They were from out of town.

“It’s a heinous crime,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Capt. Dave Johnson said. “Hopefully, he is going to be locked away for a long time.”

Police said the male victim was able to provide a good description of the suspect. Police searched the area and were able to locate Williams just before 3:30 a.m. behind a building.

He was taken to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters, where he was interviewed by sexual assault detectives and then charged in the case.