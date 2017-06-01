‘It makes for an awesome story’: Hot air balloon crashes moments after man proposes to girlfriend

EDMONTON, Canada — Some proposals are unforgettable while others are completely forgettable, but very few come close to Christine Peters and Stephen Martin’s story.

On May 27, Peters and Martin boarded a hot air balloon with about 10 other people, CTV reports. Riding in a hot air balloon happened to be one of Peters’ childhood dreams and a perfect place to propose.

While on the balloon, Martin popped the question and asked Peters to marry him.

That’s when the balloon hit a tree about 30 feet off the ground. The pilot was able to free it before hitting another tree and crashing into a farmer’s field.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

In the end, Martin says he is happy they’re both safe and she said “yes.”

“Looking at it now, I’m actually glad we went out because it was kind of like a crazy adventure … plus, seeing how I proposed to her too, it makes for an awesome story,” Martin told station.

New video of hot air balloon crash offers a first-person-view, moments after man proposes. #shesaidyes https://t.co/BVsJTjkkg0 pic.twitter.com/eATvBf22P0 — Watch CTV News (@WatchCTVNews) May 29, 2017