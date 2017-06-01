Home invasion that led to deadly shooting connected to other drug-rated shootings in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police say a home invasion that led to a deadly shooting is connected to other drug-rated shootings in High Point this year.

Police believe the attack was targeted and don't think neighbors need to be worried. But they do fear retaliation from the people involved.

A frantic 911 call tells the story of a home invasion on Candlewood Court early Sunday morning.

"Three men just broke into my house," the victim shouts on the 911 call. "There's one still here. My boyfriend done shot him. Please, come now."

The victim made the call around 3 a.m., after she says three armed suspects broke in and demanded money.

"I went to see what's going on, and they kicked my door in," the victim says to a 911 dispatcher.

The victim says two men carried handguns, and one was armed with a rifle.

"I'm so freaking nervous, because they put the gun to my head," she says to the dispatcher.

The men ran upstairs, where police say the victim's boyfriend shot and killed one of the suspects, Gidderon, 21. The victim's mother was also home at the time.

Police say they found dozens of shell casings in the upstairs hallway.

"Four people with guns shooting at the same time, six total people, it's a miracle there weren't more injuries," said Capt. Tim Ellenberger, with High Point police.

Police arrived fewer than eight minutes after the victim called 911, after the other two suspects ran off

Police think this home invasion is linked to other drug-related shootings. Police found drugs at the scene, but they won't know what kind until the samples get back from the lab.

They're still looking for the other two suspects, and they think someone in the community knows something.

"We've seen a lot of back and forth shooting going on over the past few months, so we don't have any reason to believe that there's any difference with this one," Capt. Ellenberger said.

Volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence went door-to-door in the neighborhood Thursday, knocking on doors and handing out flyers, encouraging people to speak up.

Police have not released the name of the man who shot Gidderon, as they do not expect him to face charges.