High Point middle school student purchases microwaves for students at lunch

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Where there was one microwave at Southwest Guilford Middle School last year, there are now three.
The students who choose to pack lunches have Chase Clark to thank. The 12-year-old collected cans and raised money for the units.
For Clark, it was simple.
"I decided to do something because I saw there was a need and I just wanted to help," she said.
Clark believes all students have the power to make a difference if they set their mind to it.
"We're the next generation and this world is depending on how well we do at protecting it."
