High Point middle school student purchases microwaves for students at lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Where there was one microwave at Southwest Guilford Middle School last year, there are now three.

The students who choose to pack lunches have Chase Clark to thank. The 12-year-old collected cans and raised money for the units.

For Clark, it was simple.

"I decided to do something because I saw there was a need and I just wanted to help," she said.

Clark believes all students have the power to make a difference if they set their mind to it.

"We're the next generation and this world is depending on how well we do at protecting it."

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.