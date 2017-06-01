Greensboro police looking for man believed to have set 2 houses on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two homes caught fire, both just a few feet away from Mindy Dunn's home Monday night.

“There was literally like a fireball,” Dunn said. “Everything came out the window.”

She lives on Guilford Avenue near where a vacant home at 409 Guilford Ave. caught fire just around 9:38 p.m.

Police say, moments later, a second, larger fire broke out around the corner at 216 North Cedar St.

Two people were on the roof, but weren't hurt.

“The house was like up in flames, like the entire top level,” Dunn said.

Greensboro police have a warrant out for the arrest of 45-year-old Ricky Whipple, who they believe deliberately set the homes on fire.

"I do feel a little bit unsafe,” Dunn said.

Although no one was hurt, neighbors like Adoree Morrow, who lives on North Cedar Streets, says the damage could have been much worse.

"We have neighbors that have young kids, you know and that does bring a concern to me,” Morrow said.

Until police make an arrest, neighbors like Dunn say they're going to be more alert.

“People are going to be much more cautious about locking their doors and making sure their cars are locked just being much more aware,” Dunn said.

Whipple faces one charge of arson, according to police.