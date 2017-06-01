× Former school bus driver in Alamance County charged with felony child abuse

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – The bus driver who failed to use amber warning lights and the red lights, stop sign and stop bar before an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car while getting off a school bus in Alamance County has been charged with felony child abuse.

John Woodson Crawford, 56, of Burlington, resigned following the incident on May 17.

It happened on N.C. 62 near Elder Lane just after 11:30 a.m. The area is within the village of Alamance just south of Burlington.

The Alamance-Burlington School System was operating on a half-day, which is why students were on buses at the time.

The bus stopped and the boy tried to cross N.C. 62 when a Ford Taurus headed southbound on N.C. 62 hit the boy, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The boy was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Alamance Regional Medical Center, according to Knox. The boy was later airlifted to UNC Hospital.

Knox said on May 18 the boy had multiple broken bones and a long recovery ahead.

Knox said the boy attends E.M. Holt Elementary School. The Alamance-Burlington School System said the principal rode the bus with students on May 18 and counselors talked to the boy’s first-grade class.