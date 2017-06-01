× Former NC teacher accused of having sex with student will not face jail time

GASTONIA, N.C. — A former North Carolina teacher will not serve jail time after she allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student.

Summer Sparrow, 41, gave up her teaching license under a deferred prosecution arrangement, according to the Shelby Star. Sparrow was arrested in December 2016 after the student told police they had sex in her home in October.

The relationship allegedly started on Snapchat and continued until they had sex.

As part of the agreement, Sparrow is not allowed on Gaston County Schools property and cannot attend any event where students are gathered for the next year.

If Sparrow sticks to the agreement, her charges could be dismissed, the newspaper reports. Sparrow faces between 16 months and 29 months in prison if she fails to comply with the arrangement.

Sparrow was an English teacher at Cherryville High School in Gastonia.