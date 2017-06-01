× Father who tossed his 7-month-old baby off bridge sentenced to 70 years in prison

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A father from Middletown convicted of murdering his 7-month-old baby by throwing him off the Arrigoni Bridge was sentenced on Wednesday.

WFSB reported that Tony Moreno, 23, was sentenced to serve 70 years in prison, 60 for murder and 10 for risk of injury.

At his sentencing, Tony Moreno’s mother said he’s not the person he’s been made out to be.

“This monster he’s being portrayed of is not the person I gave birth to or lived,” said Denise Moreno, who was present during her son’s sentencing.

The sentencing comes three months after Tony Moreno was convicted of the murder.

The incident happened in July 2015. Prosecutors said Tony Moreno took his baby for a stroll on the southbound side of the Bridge.

Denise Moreno, who testified in court during a previous appearance, said her son called her that night and said he was going to jump.

While on the bridge Tony Moreno told jurors his son, Aaden, slipped out of his hands and fell into the water below.

As Middletown police started to arrive at the scene, Tony Moreno attempted to follow through with his plan to commit suicide and plunged 100 feet into the Connecticut River.

The jury ultimately found Tony Moreno guilty of murder despite his attorney’s attempt to clear his client’s name. He maintained that Tony Moreno only intended to harm himself that night.