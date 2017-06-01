× Driver of stolen vehicle takes police on chase in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The driver of a stolen vehicle led police in Winston-Salem on a chase Thursday afternoon.

Winston-Salem police said in a press release Thursday that officers have investigated several crimes reported in the past two days involving a stolen white Volvo sedan.

The incidents involve reports of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and armed robbery.

Officers spotted the vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on Silas Creek Parkway at the Bolton Street interchange.

The suspect vehicle led police on a chase, which ended when the suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to run off.

There were no collisions or reported injuries from the chase.

Police said that people inside the suspect vehicle were taken into custody, but have not released names or charges.