Child injured in school bus wreck in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A child was injured in a school bus wreck in Surry County Thursday morning, EMS Director John Shelton told the Mount Airy News.

The wreck happened on Pine Ridge Road near the Virginia state line shortly before 7 a.m., Shelton told the newspaper.

One child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway Patrol Trooper J.R. Hall told the newspaper Dylan Rodgers was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger and crossed the center line, hitting the bus head-on.

Rodgers was taken for medical treatment in a personal vehicle.

Rogers has been charged with reckless driving and driving with no operator’s license. Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the wreck.

Surry County Schools has not commented on the wreck.