Charges will be filed in SBI probe of Rockingham, Person/Caswell DA’s offices, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 10-month probe into the misuse of state funds by the two former district attorneys of Rockingham, Person and Caswell counties has been a continual source of controversy. Now, a state official said Thursday charges will be filed once the investigation ends, which is expected to be later this month, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

As far as who will be charged and for what, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman couldn’t say.

Still, it signals that the saga is about to enter a new phase.

Since July 25, 2016, the offices of former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and former Person/Caswell District Attorney Wallace Bradsher have faced scrutiny by the State Bureau of Investigation after both men were accused of putting each other’s wives on their payroll in exchange for more than $100,000 in combined and unearned annual salaries.

