4 Rockingham County schools closing Thursday due to storm damage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County School officials say four schools will be closed on Thursday after overnight storms caused power outages in the area.

Reidsville High School, Reidsville Middle School, Bethany Elementary and Monroeton Elementary will all be closing.

Officials have been in touch with Duke Energy, which gave an approximate time of 8 a.m. for the power to be back on at certain schools, but unforeseen issues popped up which caused Duke Energy to shut the power back down.

Karen Hyler, a Rockingham County School spokesperson, says those complications are why the decision to close down school came so late. She says students will not have to make up this day of school.