17-year-old father charged with suffocating his baby son

MCKEESPORT, Pa. -- A 17-year-old father is accused of suffocating his baby son, WTAE reports.

De-Jon Johnson is suspected of smothering his 4-month-old son, Isaiah Brooks-Leonard, who was spending the night with Johnson and the teen's mother at their home in McKeesport in February.

Johnson was charged with homicide on Wednesday following an investigation.

Police said Isaiah was in cardiac arrest, with "an abrasion and contusion to his right cheekbone, red discharge around his nose, and contusions on his right hip and finger marks on his ankles," according to WTAE.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death was suffocation.

Johnson's mother told police the baby was OK and did not have bruises or problems when she last saw him before she went to bed.

Johnson's defense attorney Blaine Jones said the police report was "their side of the story" and that they "have a side of the story to tell and once we're ready, we're tell our side in court."