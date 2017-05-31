Woman charged with murder after 3-year-old son drowns in pool

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old son after he drowned in a pool on Memorial Day.

Deputies responded to the home around 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible drowning, WXIA reports. Upon arrival, officials found 32-year-old Bobbie Jessica Prather performing CPR on the boy, who was later identified as Jagger. Emergency officials say the boy was underwater too long and could not be revived.

Prather was arrested around 6 p.m. that evening on one count of murder and four counts of first-degree cruelty to children. Prather has three other children, a 4-year-old and two 1-year-old twins.

The children were taken into “protective custody.”

EXCLUSIVE: Family releases photo only to FOX 5 of 3 y/o Jagger Prather found dead in pool. Jagger's mom, 31 y/o Bobbie charged w/ his murder pic.twitter.com/LPKQDgXok6 — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) May 30, 2017