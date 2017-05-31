Video shows thrill-seekers jumping collapsed NC bridge; barriers put up

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Granite Falls police asked the Department of Transportation to put up barriers on the Mill Pond Bridge after video surfaced showing bikers jumping that section that collapsed into the water, WSOC reports.

The video shows that motorcycle riders built a ramp on the closed bridge to make jumps.

Police in Granite Falls are asking the DOT to put up barriers to prevent people from jumping the Mill Pond Bridge. See photo. pic.twitter.com/yBQTJOV5Lq — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 31, 2017

The DOT implemented barriers at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Crews said the concrete barriers are bolted into the bridge which makes it very difficult to move them.

Dot is securing barriers on bridge riders jumped. pic.twitter.com/JESMC5a1pZ — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 31, 2017

The Highway Patrol said it’s closely looking at the video of the riders. They said the people involved could be charged with operating the bikes on a closed road.