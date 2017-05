Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power and trees are down after storms rolled though the Piedmont Triad.

In Guilford County, more than 7,800 Duke Energy customers are without power, with more than 6,900 without power in Rockingham County, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

There are multiple trees down in Rockingham County and flooding has been reported in Madison.

FOX8 has a crew working to gather more information.