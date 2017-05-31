The Doctor is Online: MyChart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MyChart is a free online tool that allows you to easily access your health information all in one secure location. MyChart enables you to see key parts of your medical record and communicate with your care team at your convenience. You can use MyChart to participate in your own health care from anywhere on a mobile device with the free app.

Through MyChart, patients can send and receive messages from their provider and care team online. Patients can also use MyChart to request or reschedule an appointment at their provider’s office, or they can schedule an online e-visit with a local Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner for non-urgent medical needs.

With this health tool, patients can log in to a secure website to see their:

medical history

test results

list of your prescriptions

current immunizations

known allergies

summaries of recent visits, including provider’s instructions

MyChart will also send reminders for appointments, flu shots and other regular wellness visits.

It also gives patients easy access to their medical information, allowing them to be actively involved in their own care. Caregivers can also request access to the medical records of their children, related adults over the age of 65, or individuals that they help care for. If you don’t already have a MyChart account, talk to your provider or request one here.