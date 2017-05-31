× Teddy bear hung from noose at NC high school

RALEIGH, N.C. — A black teddy bear was found hanging from a noose at a North Carolina high school Tuesday morning, an act which the school’s principal deemed “deeply offensive,” WTVD reports.

Wakefield High School Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was hung overnight Monday or Tuesday morning from the school’s roof. Before it was removed, many students and staff saw it.

“Let me be clear: This was an offensive act that has no place in our school,” Bazzell told the station. “The imagery is deeply offensive and everyone in our school community should be appalled.”

Beside the doll was a sign saying “Make Wakefield Tripp again #smartlunch.” Students say the sign was in reference to bringing back their former white principal who was replaced in 2015 and an hour-long lunch break that was done away with.

Bazzell said the school’s stadium and baseball field were also vandalized.

The Wake County School District took to its social media account to ensure parents and students that incidents like this will not be tolerated.

It's deeply offensive to our community and to Wakefield High School. It's wrong and will not be tolerated. — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) May 30, 2017