School investigating flyers targeting LGBT at Eastern Alamance

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- “Supporting LGBT ‘rights’ is supporting sin,” was the message many high school students saw around the hallways of Eastern Alamance High School after the holiday weekend.

“The first thing I thought was, 'Why would somebody put that up there?'” 11th-grader Kenneth Lilly said.

The flyer has a picture of Hell, also saying, “Remember what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah, this is the price for sin,” quoting the biblical book of Genesis.

“There's no reason why somebody should bother somebody for who they want to be,” Lilly said. “I'm pretty sure not everybody feels that way, but there are some people in the school who are anti-LGBT.”

“I understand that just some people don't agree with it, but there's no reason you should post it up,” 10th-grader Hunter Atkinson said.

Alamance County school administration needs to give permission for any items to be posted on campus. A spokesperson says permission “wasn’t sought out or given… and wouldn’t have been granted” in this case.

“I like the freedom of speech, but let people be who they are,” Atkinson said. “They choose that for a reason. There's no reason to put them down like that.”

The school is investigating who posted the flyers.