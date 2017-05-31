‘Now that is a big one:’ 6-foot alligator found in middle of busy NC highway

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 6-foot alligator was found Monday night in the middle of Highway 74 in Union County.

A driver called to report an alligator in the middle of the busy highway, just before midnight, WSOC reports.

The gator suffered a fatal head wound from being hit by a car.

“I’ve heard of turtles in the roadway. But you’d expect a turtle in a roadway. I don’t think you’d hear of an alligator. That’s something you’d expect in Florida, near the Everglades, not here in Marshville, North Carolina,” Officer Steven Fultz said.

Police released a 911 call from a person who saw the alligator.

“This lady is advising there’s a crocodile in the middle of the road on 74,” the caller said. “I had to move over a little bit, but it was still moving. I wasn’t fixing to stay right there.”

Police said the Department of Transportation came to remove the gator from the highway.

Jeff Hall, a state herpetologist, said that it’s highly unlikely the reptile was wild because they’re not in this area.

Hall believes someone probably kept the gator as an illegal pet before releasing it.