In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses North Carolina's solar energy use, Kellogg's lay-offs in Greensboro and more.
North Carolina is becoming a leader in solar energy
-
Tax Day, state support for solar energy and rue21 closing 14 NC stores
-
Duke Energy moving from fuel, NC’s high economic outlook and more
-
Average price of childcare in NC, Duke Energy sets carbon goal and more
-
Starbucks solar farm, April the giraffe’s live stream to end and more
-
Duke Energy power plant delayed
-
-
New John Deere dealership coming to High Point, Duke Energy surcharge proposal and more
-
Money Matters: Gas prices on the rise, out-of-state sales tax and more
-
Money Matters: AT&T bringing jobs back to US, plans for NC theme park and more
-
Money Matters: Airbnb in NC, hardests working NC cities and more
-
Money Matters: Craftsman saw recall, Pfizer’s potential investment in NC and more
-
-
Renting vs. owning a home in North Carolina
-
Retiring in NC, the state’s financial literacy and more
-
NC unemployment rate dropping