Map shows the ‘most misspelled words’ in each state

It’s time to admit it North Carolinians, some of you have trouble spelling the word angel — at least according to Google.
From vacuum, beautiful and suspicious, to Chihuahua, maintenance and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Google released a list of each state’s “most misspelled words.”
The map was released in honor of the 90th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began on Tuesday.
As for Google, it probably needs to take some of its own spelling advice. The technology company’s original tweet misspelled “ninety” as Washington’s most-searched word for spelling help.
Here’s a look at the original post:
Oh, and Wisconsin’s most misspelled word is Wisconsin — go figure.
Here’s a look at the entire list:
Alabama: pneumonia
Alaska: schedule
Arizona: tomorrow
Arkansas: chihuahua
California: beautiful
Colorado: tomorrow
Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Delaware: hallelujah
Washington: ninety
Florida: receipt
Georgia: gray
Hawaii: people
Idaho: quote
Illinois: pneumonia
Indiana: hallelujah
Iowa: vacuum
Kansas: diamond
Kentucky: beautiful
Louisiana: giraffe
Maine: pneumonia
Maryland: special
Massachusetts: license
Michigan: pneumonia
Minnesota: beautiful
Mississippi: nanny
Missouri: maintenance
Montana: surprise
Nebraska: suspicious
Nevada: available
New Hampshire: difficult
New Jersey: twelve
New Mexico: bananas
New York: beautiful
North Carolina: angel
North Dakota: dilemma
Ohio: beautiful
Oklahoma: patient
Oregon: sense
Pennsylvania: sauerkraut
Rhode Island: liar
South Carolina: chihuahua
South Dakota: college
Tennessee: chaos
Texas: maintenance
Utah: disease
Vermont: Europe
Virginia: delicious
Washington: pneumonia
West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Wisconsin: tomorrow
Wyoming: priority