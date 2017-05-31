Map shows the ‘most misspelled words’ in each state

It’s time to admit it North Carolinians, some of you have trouble spelling the word angel — at least according to Google.

From vacuum, beautiful and suspicious, to Chihuahua, maintenance and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Google released a list of each state’s “most misspelled words.”

The map was released in honor of the 90th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began on Tuesday.

As for Google, it probably needs to take some of its own spelling advice. The technology company’s original tweet misspelled “ninety” as Washington’s most-searched word for spelling help.

Here’s a look at the original post:

America's most misspelled words – it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Oh, and Wisconsin’s most misspelled word is Wisconsin — go figure.

Here’s a look at the entire list:

Alabama: pneumonia

Alaska: schedule

Arizona: tomorrow

Arkansas: chihuahua

California: beautiful

Colorado: tomorrow

Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Delaware: hallelujah

Washington: ninety

Florida: receipt

Georgia: gray

Hawaii: people

Idaho: quote

Illinois: pneumonia

Indiana: hallelujah

Iowa: vacuum

Kansas: diamond

Kentucky: beautiful

Louisiana: giraffe

Maine: pneumonia

Maryland: special

Massachusetts: license

Michigan: pneumonia

Minnesota: beautiful

Mississippi: nanny

Missouri: maintenance

Montana: surprise

Nebraska: suspicious

Nevada: available

New Hampshire: difficult

New Jersey: twelve

New Mexico: bananas

New York: beautiful

North Carolina: angel

North Dakota: dilemma

Ohio: beautiful

Oklahoma: patient

Oregon: sense

Pennsylvania: sauerkraut

Rhode Island: liar

South Carolina: chihuahua

South Dakota: college

Tennessee: chaos

Texas: maintenance

Utah: disease

Vermont: Europe

Virginia: delicious

Washington: pneumonia

West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Wisconsin: tomorrow

Wyoming: priority