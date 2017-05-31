× Man shot, killed at Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed at a hotel in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Police went to the Sleep Inn Hotel on Hampton Inn Court around 8 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Apaulenal Eric Areyano lying on the floor inside a room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Areyano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.