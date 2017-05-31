High Point’s new splash park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- On a hot summer day, this is the place to be!

As warm temperatures settle in, the High Point University splash park is now open at the Carl Chavis Memorial Branch YMCA -- and it's a great way to stay cool.

The Carl Chavis YMCA is situated within a Hope VI Federal Housing Community and lots of kids live in the neighborhood.

"It's so important because we see that as an introduction to that water to help kids feel safe and get used to being around water," said Executive Director Carlvena Foster.

The zero-depth water park is perfect for children of all ages and abilities.