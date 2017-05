HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were injured in a head-on collision in High Point Wednesday evening.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Brentwood Street and East Springfield Road at 5:50 p.m., High Point police said.

The wreck involved a car and a minivan.

Two people were injured and at least one of them was taken to a hospital.

High Point police have not released a cause for the accident.

35.931552 -79.978333