Greensboro Historic Preservation Commission recommends Aycock name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Charles B. Aycock Historic District in Greensboro could soon be called the Dunleath Historic District.

On Wednesday evening, the Greensboro Historic Preservation Commission voted to recommend the name change to the planning board and city council.

Back in January, Guilford County Schools voted to change the name of Aycock Middle School to Melvin C. Swann Middle School.

In March, the entire neighborhood voted to change its name because of some controversy over Charles B. Aycock’s legacy. Aycock was a leader in public education, but also a spokesperson for some white supremacy campaigns more than 100 years ago.

The neighborhood association voted to change the name of the area to the Dunleath. Dunleath is the name of the first property on record to be established in the neighborhood, that’s according David Wharton, a UNCG professor and chair of the historic preservation commission.

“We were not happy with being associated with Charles Aycock as we learned more about him, although he did some good this as well,” Wharton said. “I think the Dunleath name connects us to our oldest roots. The history of the Dunleath property has a great story that we want to keep telling.”

This recommendation is going to be passed along to the city planning board who then comes up with their own recommendation to give to the city council. Mike Cowhig, with city planning, says the name change will likely be on the city council agenda July 18. Public hearings are expected to be held before then.