× Former NC assistant pastor pleads guilty to molesting 3 young girls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former assistant pastor pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to molesting three young girls, WSOC reports.

A judge sentenced Nicolas Vasquez to 24 years in prison.

Vasquez was arrested in February 2016 when the four victims came forward and a concerned family member went to police.

Detectives said the victims knew Vasquez as either an acquaintance or through his former east Charlotte church, Asamblea Apostolica Church.

Investigators also revealed the victims were between the ages of 9 and 12 at the time of the assaults, which took place for a few years.