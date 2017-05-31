Crash closes I-40 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Road in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A crash with multiple reported injuries closed all lanes of I-40 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Road in Guilford County Wednesday morning.

Additional details about the crash are unknown.

The Department of Transportation released the following detour:

Motorist are advised to Take Exit 203 to NC-66 North. Continue on NC-66 North and then turn right onto Mountain Street. Continue on Mountain street and turn right onto Sandy Ridge Road. Continue on Sandy Ridge Road to re-access I-40 East.

#BREAKING: Eastbound I-40 is shut down completely just past Sandy Ridge Rd. Police asking me to stay back. It looks really bad. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/4ddKiIhkWc — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 31, 2017