Crash closes I-40 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Road in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A crash with multiple reported injuries closed all lanes of I-40 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Road in Guilford County Wednesday morning.
Additional details about the crash are unknown.
The Department of Transportation released the following detour:
Motorist are advised to Take Exit 203 to NC-66 North. Continue on NC-66 North and then turn right onto Mountain Street. Continue on Mountain street and turn right onto Sandy Ridge Road. Continue on Sandy Ridge Road to re-access I-40 East.
36.089987 -79.829674