Cleanup continues at YMCA Camp Hanes after tornado

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Every minute of daylight is being used to clean up and make repairs after last week's tornado ripped through YMCA Camp Hanes. The camp plans to be ready for the first campers to arrive on June 11.

"The tornado happened and we are going to rise above that," Executive Director Val Elliott said. "We are going to rise."

The storm knocked over more than 1,000 trees on the property and damaged almost every building. A number of contractors have been busying repairing HVAC systems, roofs and clearing downed trees.

"Our theme this year is follow the path from Proverbs 16:9," said Elliot, -- a theme already planned before the tornado made a path through the camp. "In life there are things that come up that happen and when those things happen it's all about us having a great attitude, as we move forward and us being resilient."

The camp has received an outpouring of people wanting to help. The camp is currently planning a volunteer day. If you would like to help, the camp asks you email them at helpcamphanes@ymcanwnc.org