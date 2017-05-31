× Cam Newton among most famous athletes in the world

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is inside the top 50 of ESPN’s most famous athletes in the world.

No. 1 is soccer’s Cristiano Ronaldo and No. 2 is the NBA’s Lebron James. Tennis’ Roger Federer is No. 4 and golf legend Tiger Woods is No. 10.

Newton checked in at No. 47. Last year, he was No. 32.

Among NFL players, only Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who checked in at No. 21, is ahead of Newton.

North Carolina was given some love in the article as Davidson College alum Stephen Curry is No. 11, Winston-Salem-native Chris Paul is No. 51 and Kannapolis-native Dale Earnhardt Jr. is No. 69.