Cam Newton among most famous athletes in the world
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is inside the top 50 of ESPN’s most famous athletes in the world.
No. 1 is soccer’s Cristiano Ronaldo and No. 2 is the NBA’s Lebron James. Tennis’ Roger Federer is No. 4 and golf legend Tiger Woods is No. 10.
Newton checked in at No. 47. Last year, he was No. 32.
Among NFL players, only Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who checked in at No. 21, is ahead of Newton.
“Newton is a quarterback in the body of a linebacker, the likes of which pro football hasn’t seen before,” Newton’s page reads. “His combination of speed, strength and ability to make dynamic plays with both his arm and his legs makes him one of the NFL’s most exciting players.”
Newton makes $12 million in endorsement deals and he has 3.7 million Instagram followers, 2 million Facebook followers and 945,000 Twitter followers, ESPN reports.
North Carolina was given some love in the article as Davidson College alum Stephen Curry is No. 11, Winston-Salem-native Chris Paul is No. 51 and Kannapolis-native Dale Earnhardt Jr. is No. 69.