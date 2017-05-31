77-year-old disabled veteran shot in face at his Winston-Salem home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A 77-year-old disabled Navy veteran is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face at his home Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the home on West Clemmonsville Road shortly after 5 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

“We look outside of the door and there’s just cop cars lined everywhere,” said Charles Anthony White, the victim’s neighbor. “We just see like, a fire truck pull up, and cops pull up and we’re just like, ‘Oh this probably isn’t good.’”

Police have not publicly identified the victim, but we at FOX8 know his identity because we spoke to him after his home was broken into in November 2014. However, due to the uncertainty as to why the man was shot Wednesday morning, we are also not currently releasing his identity.

“You want to know where you go to bed, and lay down and rest without anybody bothering you,” the victim said in 2014, after his back door was pried open and watches were stolen from the home.

At the time, the victim told us he had been in a wheelchair, and using crutches, for nearly 20 years and had been in the home for 27 years.

“I’ve been shaking and nervous about it all day,” the victim told us.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where police say he is stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

“[He is] a great fellow, great person, just a great human being. He’s always been there for me if I ever need to talk about something, I can talk to him about it,” White said. “I just hope he makes the best recovery possible.”

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation, which they say is in the preliminary stages.

“A thief’s got 24 hours a day to figure out how to get you and locks is made for honest people,” the victim said in 2014.

“I just don’t know why anyone would want to go into his house,” White added.