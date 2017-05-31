5 ways the internet can improve quality of life in the elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The internet can make lots of things more convenient.

And that's why people who say they're too old to learn are finding out it's not as tough as they thought.

Just above half of senior citizens use the internet and many of them don`t use it consistently.

But, it's time to change that because most older adults can benefit from using the Internet more.

Not only can it have an effect on the quality of their life, but it can also improve their life.

Here are five ways:

Personal Fulfillment

Boosts Brain and Cognitive Longevity

Motivates You to Live a Healthier Life

Improves Social Relationships and Connections

Decreases Depression

