× 2-year-old boy found in backseat with loaded shotgun in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man faces multiple charges after police found his 2-year-old son in the backseat of a car with a loaded shotgun, the Lexington Dispatch reports.

Lexington police were conducting a drug investigation at the Economy Inn at 402 National Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they saw two men sitting in a red Honda Civic.

In the car, officers found around .5 grams of methamphetamines, plastic bags and a syringe. They also found the boy in the back seat with a loaded shotgun with its safety off. It was pointing in the boy’s direction.

Mel R. Burham, 30, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a vehicle/dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In addition, Charles Robert Kapinsky, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burham was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond. Kapinsky was given a $10,000 secured bond.

The boy was given to his mother by the Department of Social Services.