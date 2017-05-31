× 2 displaced after house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people will not be able to stay in their home tonight after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Wade.

The house caught fire in the 500 block of South Westview Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Wade said the fire began in the basement and then extended to the first floor of the house. The fire was brought under control by 3:52 p.m.

The two people who lived in the house were already out by the time fire crews arrived.

There is extensive damage to the home, Wade said.

South Westview Drive will be closed at the scene of the fire while crews continue to investigate and put out hot spots.