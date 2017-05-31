× 2 dead after crash on I-40 near Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were killed in an overnight wreck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, Greensboro police spokesperson Susan Danielsen said Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. near the Sandy Ridge Road exit.

A 2004 Ford Expedition, which was carrying seven people, was the only vehicle involved in the rollover crash.

Alejandra Chan-Carrasco, 34, and Irma Torres-Patino, 57, both of Mexico, were ejected from the vehicle and have died from their injuries, Danielsen said.

One occupant of the vehicle remains in critical condition.

The person who was initially reported as being uninjured was later transported to a hospital for care. He is in stable condition.

The other three people involved in the crash are also in stable condition.

There is no word on if the driver of the vehicle will be charged.

