Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel before DUI arrest; no alcohol found in system

JUPITER, Fla. — Before he was arrested on a DUI charge Monday morning, a Florida police officer found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel of his car, according to ABC News.

An officer saw his Mercedes stopped in the right lane of the roadway, a police report says. The golf legend was “asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up.”

Woods, who had slow and slurred speech, did not know where he was and changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from.

Woods released a statement on the arrest Monday evening:

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County Jail after the arrest. He has a home on Jupiter Island.

He had a fourth back surgery on April 20. He wrote in an update on his website last Wednesday that the fusion surgery gave him instant relief from pain and that he hasn’t felt this good in years. Since undergoing back surgery on March 31, 2014, Woods has played just 19 worldwide events, with a single top-10 finish, seven missed cuts and three withdrawals, ESPN reports.