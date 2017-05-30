× Teens accused of luring victims with online dating site, stealing their cars in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two High Point teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of car thefts, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of felony conspiracy. A 15-year-old will have juvenile petitions forthcoming on the same charges.

According to the release, the two female teens would use the online dating site Plenty of Fish and pretend they were older. The male victims traveled to the Daniel Brooks neighborhood in High Point, picked up the teens and took them back to their residences. When the victim became distracted at the home, the teens would then steal his car keys and take off in his vehicle.

The two teens are believed to be behind at least four known car thefts since early April.

The teens were arrested on Friday after being stopped by North Carolina Department of Transportation License and Theft Bureau agents. The teens were in a stolen 2010 Ford Fusion equipped with a LoJack vehicle location system, which helped the agents locate them.

Despite the arrests, the duo may attempt to commit similar acts in the future while released from custody and awaiting trial, the release said. The sheriff’s office encouraged using “extreme caution” when using online dating services.