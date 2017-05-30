× Teen set to play college football murdered hours after graduation

DALLAS, Texas — A popular Dallas teenager was killed Sunday just hours after he attended his high school graduation ceremony, FOX4 News reported.

LeDajrick Cox won Prom King at his high school, was named homecoming king, most popular, best looking and best all around. His father told FOX4 News his son was always sticking up for others. This time, it didn’t work.

Cox was out with four friends, celebrating graduation. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday they arrived at a 7-Eleven. Police say a girl in their group was being cat-called by three men on her way out of the store. Cox and his buddies came to her defense and Cox tried to diffuse the situation.

But when they drove away, the suspect vehicle followed. That’s when police say the vehicle pulled up next to them and shots were fired.

Three of the boys were hit. Cox, who had plans to play college football, was struck in his head and side. He died hours later.

The other two boys who were shot are recovering.

Irving PD releases suspect photo (on the left) in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Ledjrick Cox. The victim had just graduated High School pic.twitter.com/trpsVmRAAf — Dan Godwin (@DanGodwinFOX4) May 29, 2017