× Stokes County Crime Stoppers helping tornado victims

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County has set up their Crime Stoppers phone line to help victims of last week’s tornado.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Marshall sent FOX8 the following statement:

“In an effort to better assist the residents of Stokes County that were affected by the May 24, 2017 tornado, we are asking those with unmet needs due to the storm to please contact the Stokes County Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8506. We will make an attempt to refer you to an organization or agency that may be able to assist you with your needs. You may also email your contact information with a brief description of your needs to storm@co.stokes.nc.us​.”

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg on Thursday confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down five miles northeast of East Bend in Stokes County on Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado touched down at 4:52 p.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was 125 mph, according to the NWS.

At one point, the tornado was about a half-mile wide and the path length was 15.3 miles.

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County sustained damage in the storms. More than 1,000 trees were taken down at the camp and multiple buildings were damaged, two severely.

Multiple other structures in the county had varying degrees of damage as well.