Southeast Guilford High School students sing with Eric Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You don't need to see all of the trophies the Southeast Guilford High School vocal ensemble has won this year to know they are talented... All you need to do is listen.

So when they were asked to share their talent on stage with country music star Eric Church, teacher Amy Dobbins wanted to jump at the chance.

"When I talked to the students, I felt I needed to before I committed to it," she said. "Could you possibly be available? And they just went crazy."

They call it their eight measures of fame because they only had to learn eight measures of the country super star's song.

And when the time came to perform on stage, they did not disappoint.

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.